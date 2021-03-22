Men robbed of $300K in jewelry as they left Center City Philadelphia nightclub: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after three men were robbed of $300,000 in jewelry as they left a Center City nightclub early Monday morning.

According to police, the men had just left the high-end nightclub Byblos when they were approached by two other men at about 12:55 a.m. One of the suspects was armed.

The suspects made off with watches, rings and necklaces valued at about $300,000.

Both suspects ran from the scene, police said. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimenightclubjewelry theftphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Man dies after being shot 20 times in Logan
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Video shows NJ officer rescuing woman from burning home
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild again today, rain later in the week
Video captures meteor shooting across South Jersey sky
Abington students work hard, get creative to deliver spring theater productions
Show More
Vigil held in Conshohocken in response to Asian American violence
Villanova advances to Sweet 16 after defeating North Texas
'Superman' pharmacist vaccinates thousands in Montco
Historic St. Joseph's Church saved from demolition by parishioners
Police: Philly officer, sergeant struck trying to control crowd
More TOP STORIES News