Jimmy Kimmel calls Philly's 'Pizza Groundhog' a 'glimmer of beauty'

By Brock Koller & Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's "Pizza Groundhog" has been called many things since it debuted earlier this week as a social media star - from stay-at-home mascot to Pennsylvania's third most famous groundhog.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has another description for it: "a glimmer of beauty in these grim and depressing times."

During his Thursday night monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the host brought the little rodent to a national audience.

He showed Kristin Chalela Bagnell's unusual video, which first aired on Action News at 4 p.m.
Bagnell recorded the groundhog sitting right outside her Brewerytown home. It not only captured the attention of her dogs, but also the Delaware Valley.

And now Jimmy Kimmel, as well.

"Right there out the window, lo and behold, was a groundhog eating a slice of pizza, which I think it means we have another two weeks of home confinement," Kimmel joked.

While 6abc has dubbed the hungry guy the "Pizza Groundhog," the host had another name.

"You've heard of Punxsutawney Phil, this is Quarantiny Tim," Kimmel said.

Kimmel even had a suggestion for our headline on our original article which read "Move over 'Pizza Rat.'"

"Here's a little reality check. The 'Pizza Rat,' that was five years ago. Rats have a life expectancy of like two years. He's dead, people. 'Pizza Rat' is dead," Kimmel explained.

As for 'Pizza Groundhog,' Kimmel joked that the groundhog kind of resembles how he's been looking every night for the past three weeks.

Regardless of what you call it, Kimmel felt the pizza-loving animal was a needed break.

"Thank you groundhog for bringing some joy into our lives," Kimmel said.

