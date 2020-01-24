WATCH
Jimmy Kimmel gives behind-the-scenes look at his Hollywood studio
HOLLYWOOD, California (WPVI) -- Jimmy Kimmel gives us a special behind-the-scenes look at his Hollywood studio.
