Delaware athletes showcase how Jiu Jitsu changes the lives of veterans after the military

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The We Defy Foundation teamed up with Riverfront Jiu Jitsu in Wilmington, DE to hold a fundraiser tournament raising money for disabled veterans.

"We provide one year scholarships to veterans who honorably have been discharged from the military who are VA rated 80% or more," said Brian Grant, National Ambassador Coordinator of The We Defy Foundation.

Many veterans find themselves struggling after they leave their military lifestyle.

"For me transitioning into civilian life was very difficult. I had a lot of physical injuries from Iraq as well as a lot of mental health issues," said U.S. veteran, Kevin Gallagher.

They may have struggles such as PTSD or anxiety, or simply lack the same level of teamwork that was found in the service.

Riverfront Jiu Jitsu and The We Defy Foundation sought to provide a resource to those in need of an outlet.

There are many similarities within the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu community that can be related to military experiences.

Whether it's the competition, community, fitness training, or belt rankings, these aspects help veterans get a similar sense of their years in the service.

"At Riverfront Jiu Jitsu, it's not a competition. You're working together with people to get better," said U.S. veteran Stefan Talabisco.

Talabisco supported Gallagher from the crowd as he competed in the fundraiser tournament, the proceeds of which went towards veteran scholarships for their Jiu Jitsu training.

"It's been rewarding as a veteran myself to be able to see we're helping our brothers and sisters out by giving them a chance to receive a community again," said Grant.

For more information, or for veterans who feel they may be eligible, check out The We Defy Foundation.

Also, check out Wilmington, Delaware's Riverfront Jiu Jitsu.