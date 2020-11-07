Delaware celebrates Joe Biden ahead of acceptance speech tonight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7737933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania -- a win that makes him president-elect.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7739138" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kamala Harris tweeted a video of her calling Joe Biden after several news organizations declared him the winner of the U.S. presidency.

Meanwhile outside the Chase Center the crowds of Biden supporters continues to grow. Many of them plan to stay here well into the evening to catch a glimpse of the President elect. @JoeBiden #Election2020results #VotersDecided @6abc https://t.co/ZjZyDVFptw pic.twitter.com/H1tkQg2Yo3 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 7, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7743549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Large crowd gathers in Center City Philadelphia after Joe Biden elected president on November 7, 2020.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania catapulted its native son, Joe Biden, to victory and the White House on Saturday after a long, hard-fought and expensive campaign. Democrats were able to wrestle the battleground state's 20 electoral votes back from President Donald Trump after the Republican's surprise victory in 2016.Biden also carried Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to the presidency, flipping states that Trump won in 2016, but it was Pennsylvania that put him over the top. The state had been a must-win for Trump.The 77-year-old Biden was born in Scranton and sought to contrast his working-class roots with the affluent Trump's by casting the race as "Scranton versus Park Avenue." It was a familiar theme for Biden, who has long played up his connection to lunch-bucket Scranton and still has friends there."Against extraordinary odds, he achieved what he really wanted, his goal," said lifelong friend Tom Bell, a retired insurance agent who grew up in the same neighborhood as Biden.Biden has long played up the idea that he was Pennsylvania's "third senator" during his decades representing neighboring Delaware. He also campaigned extensively in the state from his home in Delaware.Until 1952, Biden lived with his parents and grandparents in a two-story Colonial on a tree-lined street in Green Ridge, an Irish Catholic enclave and one of Scranton's nicest neighborhoods. Biden slept in an attic bedroom with sloped ceilings and a view of West Mountain, scrawling "Joe Biden was here" and "Kilroy was here" on the walls.The family moved to Delaware in search of greater opportunity, but Biden returned frequently. As senator, he was a familiar presence in the Philadelphia media market.Delaware, now the epicenter of the political universe, went into celebration mode after news broke that one of their own was being elected president."I cried. You just don't even know. I'm so tired of the hypocrite that's in the White House," said Carol Riley."I was born and raised here. So, to have vice president, now president is just monumental for this little state," added Veronica Renteriamojica.President-elect Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will address the nation tonight at 8 p.m.