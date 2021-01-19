President-elect Joe Biden gives emotional goodbye to Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9815018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an emotional farewell, President-elect Joe Biden promised that even as he departs for Washington, D.C., to be sworn in, "I'll always be a proud son of the state of Delaware."

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- President-elect Joe Biden departed for Washington D.C. from his home state of Delaware Tuesday in an emotional send-off.He said goodbye at the National Guard Reserve in New Castle named for his late son, Beau. Biden choked up in his speech saying Delaware will always be written on his heart."You know you all, it's kind of emotional for me," he said.The President-elect spoke outside, to a small crowd of Delaware dignitaries who sent off their neighbor to the White House."It's been a rough year. It's been a rough four years. It's been very divisive. We are, as of tomorrow, going to have a leader who speaks in terms of unity," said Matt Meyer, a New Castle County Executive who was one of the few people who saw the speech in person.As the motorcade sped past the New Castle county offices to the airport, workers came out to get a look."I just think they're gonna make a world of difference and we're going to be a better place, a better country," said Candy Boayue, who works in human resources for the county.Delaware will have a strong showing at the inauguration itself. The University of Delaware drumline will escort President-elect Biden to the White House and will be one of the only civilian groups there."This is an incredibly big deal! Absolutely. It's huge," said Heidi Sarver, the director of athletic bands for the university.All 50 states will be involved in the virtual "Parade Across America."Representing Pennsylvania will be a Philadelphia Boy Scout Troop, which ran up the Rocky steps to congratulate the future President."I got to see my friends I haven't seen in a while, almost a year now and this is my first time doing it so I was nervous but I was glad to do it with my friends," said Jabril Williams, a 16-year-old sophomore who recently became an Eagle Scout.Delaware's representation will come from the Chinese American Community Center, which recorded a dance."Very honored. This kind of shows the diversity of culture, embrace all this diversity and just so, so, so excited," said Rebecca Liu, who represents the center.As a Delawarean, Biden said he's proud to showcase his home."It's deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here. A place that defines the very best of who we are as Americans, he said.It's also a proud moment for the people who work in the county building. President-elect Biden served there as a city council member in the 1970s.