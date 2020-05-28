Police investigate double shooting at Delaware rest stop

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a double shooting at a rest stop in Newark, Delaware.

Officer responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Joe Biden Memorial Highway Welcome Center on I-95 for the report of a shooting.

Police said one person was shot in the abdomen and a second was shot in the leg.

It's not clear at this time if the shooting happened on the grounds of the rest stop or if the victims drove there to seek help.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the Sunoco gas station and near an unoccupied vehicle at the scene.

No further details were released; police said this is currently an active and ongoing investigation.
