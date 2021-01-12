Pets & Animals

Future first dog Major Biden, adopted from a shelter, to get virtual 'indoguration'

The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
President-elect Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House -- his rescue dog, Major, is being honored by the shelter he came from.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). The shelter and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are now hosting a virtual event to celebrate the first shelter dog in the White House. The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."

The "indogeration" event is scheduled for January 17, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC's "Today." A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue. Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

And Major won't be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspresidential inaugurationanimal rescueanimalanimal newsjoe bidendog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Philadelphia Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson
Crews battle raging house fire in Delaware
Detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally
Bill Belichick declines medal from President Trump
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Pa. lawmakers weigh-in on Trump impeachment talks
Show More
NJ congresswoman tests positive for COVID after Capitol lockdown
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns earlier than planned
Harris team say they were blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover
Black leaders say racism evident in police response to Capitol attack
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
More TOP STORIES News