Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol, still listed as out for Game 3

"Hopefully he plays. If he plays, great. If he doesn't play, he doesn't play," 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fans still optimistic after 76ers fall to 0-2 against Heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers announced Friday morning that superstar center Joel Embiid has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol and participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Game 3 of Philadelphia's Eastern Conference semifinal against the Miami Heat Friday night, moving him a couple of steps closer to returning to the court.



Embiid, who missed the first two games in Miami -- both 76ers losses -- after suffering a right facial fracture and concussion when he was hit in the head by an elbow from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in Game 6 of Philadelphia's first round series victory, remains listed as out for Game 3, but the team said his status could again change between now and game time.

EMBED More News Videos

Sixers center Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in Thursday night's Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors.



"We're just preparing to win the game," 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey said after shootaround. "Hopefully he plays. If he plays, great. If he doesn't play, he doesn't play, and we're just preparing as [if it's] another game -- a game that we have to win."



With the concussion protocol behind him, Embiid still needs to be cleared to play through the facial fracture, which would require him to have to wear a mask for tonight's game. Embiid has done this before, missing three weeks in 2018 -- including the first two games of Philadelphia's first round playoff series against the Heat -- after colliding with teammate Markelle Fultz and suffering a left facial fracture and concussion.

Philadelphia struggled without Embiid, who last month was named a finalist for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award for a second consecutive season. In the two games in Miami, the Sixers were a combined 14-for-64 from 3-point range and had no answers for Miami's All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 71.4 percent shooting over the two games, both comfortable Heat victories.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum



The Heat, meanwhile, continue to wait and see whether Kyle Lowry, who has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury, will be able to play in Game 3. The Philadelphia native and former Villanova star, who had been listed as out for Games 1 and 2 after suffering the hamstring injury in Game 3 of Miami's first round series victory over Atlanta, was upgraded to questionable Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianba playoffsjoel embiidphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol, lis...
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's status (out) could...
Sideline stars -- Aaron Judge, Odell Beckham Jr., Rick Ross, among ...
Embiid listed as "out" for Game 3, but status could change: ESPN
TOP STORIES
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
'GMA' celebrates Millville teacher, surrogate for Mother's Day
Community reacts to weapon scans starting for Philly middle-schoolers
Count of US COVID deaths nears 1 million: Who we've lost and why
1 dead, 1 injured after car pinned under tractor-trailer in Delco
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
AccuWeather: Chilly, Wet & Windy
Show More
Delaware House approves bill legalizing marijuana for adults
Caught on video: Woman stabbed while jogging in Philly; suspect sought
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Man opens emergency exit, walks on wing as plane taxis: Police
Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse
More TOP STORIES News