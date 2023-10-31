WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

76ers' Joel Embiid fined $35,000 for making obscene gesture

ESPN logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 11:54PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia's Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during the 76ers' victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

SEE ALSO: 76ers trade James Harden, PJ Tucker, Filip Petrusev in exchange for several players, draft picks

Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty Tuesday after Embiid, the league's reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crude chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy Sunday.

The gestures occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers' 126-98 victory after Embiid took a length-of-the-court pass and made a layup. He finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 blocked shots.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW