76ers' Joel Embiid fined $35,000 for making obscene gesture

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia's Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making an obscene gesture during the 76ers' victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

SEE ALSO: 76ers trade James Harden, PJ Tucker, Filip Petrusev in exchange for several players, draft picks





Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the penalty Tuesday after Embiid, the league's reigning MVP, made four WWE-style crude chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy Sunday.

The gestures occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers' 126-98 victory after Embiid took a length-of-the-court pass and made a layup. He finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 blocked shots.