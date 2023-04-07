'Triumph over tragedy': NJ family honors late son with new park Joey's Place

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An incredible show of support was seen in Mercer County, New Jersey on Thursday.

Residents gathered in Hamilton Township for the Angiolino family as they cut the ribbon at a new playground on Limewood Drive.

'Joey's Place' honors Joey Angiolino, who died from a rare disease called Hurler's Syndrome.

He passed away at just 15 months old.

Joey's father, James Angiolino, says it's important that his name lives on.

"We've taken a tragedy and turned it into something, you know, positive," he said. "We want to make a positive impact in Joey's name, triumph over tragedy every day of the week. And we couldn't be more excited about Joey's Place."

Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony also happened to mark Joey's birthday.