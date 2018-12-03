John Bobbitt, homeless vet in GoFundMe scam, to appear in court on probation violation

PHILADELPHIA --
The homeless veteran accused of trying to scam GoFundMe donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars is due to appear in court Monday.

John Bobbitt is scheduled to appear in Philadelphia on a separate probation violation.
He will then head to New Jersey to face charges stemming from the elaborate donation scheme.

Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

McClure's lawyer has said she was duped by D'Amico, while his lawyer has denied such claims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

