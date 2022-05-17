Pa. Senate hopeful John Fetterman will undergo procedure to implant pacemaker, campaign says

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out.



I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right.



The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

My full statement here. 👇 pic.twitter.com/1rRXDMBiu0 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading Democrat in the state's high-profile Senate contest, "is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator," after he suffered a stroke just days before the primary election, his campaign said Tuesday."John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm," the statement said.The 52-year-old Fetterman, who has been hospitalized all weekend, previously insisted the health emergency wasn't slowing his campaign.On Friday morning, before Fetterman was to appear at a scheduled campaign event at Millersville University, Fetterman's wife, Gisele, "noticed that John was not himself, and shortly after he started slurring his speech and he was taken to the hospital," a campaign spokesperson said.In a 16-second video released by his campaign, a seated Fetterman, speaking clearly, explained that he "just wasn't feeling very well" on Friday and decided to go to the hospital at the urging of his wife. He detailed the situation further in a written statement."I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long," Fetterman said. He said the doctors were able to remove the clot, "reversing the stroke," and got his heart under control."The good news is I'm feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn't suffer any cognitive damage," he said in the statement.Questions about Fetterman's health swirled throughout the weekend after he canceled scheduled public appearances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. His campaign cited a health issue but was not specific until Sunday.Democrats see the race to replace Pennsylvania's retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as one of their best opportunities to pick up a Senate seat this fall. Voters are now deciding the general election nominees for both parties.The GOP primary features celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund executive David McCormick and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, among others. Democrats are picking from a four-person field that includes Fetterman, three-term U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.