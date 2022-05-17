primary election

Pa. Senate hopeful John Fetterman will undergo procedure to implant pacemaker, campaign says

Fetterman, 52, said that he wasn't feeling well Friday and went to the hospital at the urging of his wife.
EMBED <>More Videos

John Fetterman, Senate candidate, recovering after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading Democrat in the state's high-profile Senate contest, "is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator," after he suffered a stroke just days before the primary election, his campaign said Tuesday.

"John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm," the statement said.

The 52-year-old Fetterman, who has been hospitalized all weekend, previously insisted the health emergency wasn't slowing his campaign.

On Friday morning, before Fetterman was to appear at a scheduled campaign event at Millersville University, Fetterman's wife, Gisele, "noticed that John was not himself, and shortly after he started slurring his speech and he was taken to the hospital," a campaign spokesperson said.

In a 16-second video released by his campaign, a seated Fetterman, speaking clearly, explained that he "just wasn't feeling very well" on Friday and decided to go to the hospital at the urging of his wife. He detailed the situation further in a written statement.



"I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long," Fetterman said. He said the doctors were able to remove the clot, "reversing the stroke," and got his heart under control.



"The good news is I'm feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn't suffer any cognitive damage," he said in the statement.

Questions about Fetterman's health swirled throughout the weekend after he canceled scheduled public appearances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. His campaign cited a health issue but was not specific until Sunday.

(AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)



Democrats see the race to replace Pennsylvania's retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as one of their best opportunities to pick up a Senate seat this fall. Voters are now deciding the general election nominees for both parties.

The GOP primary features celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund executive David McCormick and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, among others. Democrats are picking from a four-person field that includes Fetterman, three-term U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniahealthprimary electionstrokeelection
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
Barnette votes in Huntingdon Valley as Senate race heats up
Pa. Attorney General Shapiro tests positive for COVID-19
Race for GOP Senate nomination in Pa. coming down to wire
Pa. governor race divides Republicans, unites Dem
TOP STORIES
Fugitive arrested at NJ bus station after search in the pine barrens
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
Doctor who died confronting California church shooter hailed a hero
Barnette votes in Huntingdon Valley as Senate race heats up
Applebee's waitress saves choking boy in Lehigh Valley
Pa. governor race divides Republicans, unites Dem
Show More
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
Man dead after 'love triangle' shootout in Philly: Police
NY teen found dead in SC after 13 years; Sex offender charged
Race for GOP Senate nomination in Pa. coming down to wire
Pa. Attorney General Shapiro tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News