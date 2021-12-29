John Madden, legendary football coach, broadcaster and video-game icon, dies at 85

Today we lost a legend.



Take a look back at Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden’s iconic career. pic.twitter.com/P6MmCHsWnO — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 29, 2021

Football legend John Madden, who won a Super Bowl as coach of the Oakland Raiders then became a celebrated broadcaster and video-game icon, has died at age 85.The NFL announced that Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning."Nobody loved football more than Coach," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."Madden's exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades.Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football.He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, "Madden NFL Football."DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.