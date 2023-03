Deptford Township Fire Department mourns loss of former battalion chief who served for 50 years

The 66-year-old had a heart attack while returning from a smoke investigation call on Friday, officials say.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Deptford Township Fire Department in New Jersey is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Black bunting now hangs at fire headquarters in honor of the former battalion chief, John Pfeiffer.

The 66-year-old had a heart attack while returning from a smoke investigation call on Friday, officials say.

He served the Deptford Township Fire Department for 50 years.

His funeral services are planned for April 16.