The so-called homeless hero at the center of an alleged GoFundMe charity scam has been extradited back to New Jersey, following his arrest in Philadelphia.Johnny Bobbitt stands accused of conspiring with Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure to concoct a fraudulent feed-good story that led to $400,000 dollars in donations.Bobbitt skipped mandatory court hearings related to that case and was re-arrested on a bench warrant earlier this month.He's now locked up in the Burlington County Jail.-----