Johns Hopkins offers free online course for contact tracing

BALTIMORE -- Health departments often do contact tracing, but never on the scale needed to control the fast-moving coronavirus.

Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health are offering a free online course.

When a person tests positive, a tracer interviews that person's close contacts, advising them how to quarantine and what to do if they develop symptoms.

All in all, Dr.Crystal Watson, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says it takes a good "people person."

"It's really being good at eliciting information from someone, conducting a good interview, gathering that information, and keeping a record of it and keeping that safe - not sharing that with anybody else. Showing a lot of empathy for the people you're speaking with because they may be in a tough position - either having the virus, or they may have been exposed," said Watson.
Delaware has already begun training National Guard members for this role.

But many communities will hire civilian tracers too.

People with experience in customer service, retailing, or hospitality may find new jobs doing this.

To learn more about the course, or to enroll, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend
Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during PA visit
Gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business
Saving patients from COVID-19 takes every tool, old and new, say local ICU doctors
Deaths top 1K in Philly, COVID-19 Recovery Office formed
West Chester, Radnor Township propose street dining options
Philly's Class of 2020 to get virtual graduation
Show More
Mayor says certain portions of Philadelphia economy may never recover
Droplets can last in air for more than 8 minutes: Study
CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philly area
Delaware beaches to reopen to residents only
Suspected DUI crash leaves 1 dead, pregnant woman hurt
More TOP STORIES News