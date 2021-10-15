FDA panel to discuss Johnson & Johnson COVID booster, mixing vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON -- An FDA advisory panel will continue its high-stakes discussions on COVID booster shots Friday.

It's a meeting that's sure to impact millions of Americans.


The advisory committee is set to vote on Johnson & Johnson booster shots and discuss the effectiveness of mixing and matching COVID vaccines.

This comes after they voted to recommend Moderna booster shots to certain groups Thursday.

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

The panel of advisers voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.
The recommendation is non-binding but it's a key step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign to millions more Americans. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorized their use last month.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.


The agency convened its experts Thursday and Friday to weigh-in on who should get boosters and when for people that received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots earlier this year.

The FDA will use its advisers' recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there's still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.

Millions who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it's their turn for a booster shot.



(Some information from the Associated Press)
