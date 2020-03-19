Health & Fitness

Relative of service member at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst tests positive for COVID-19

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey has announced its first positive case of COVID-19.

Officials said the infected person is a relative of a service member. The individual is in isolation at an off-base residence.

"Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19," said Col Bridget Gigliotti, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander. "The safety of our service members, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure everyone has the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus."

Medical officials are performing contact tracing.
