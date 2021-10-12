Jon Gruden out as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, sources tell ESPN

Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s facility a couple of hours ago and went to find Jon Gruden, per source. The two men met. And Gruden no longer will be the Raiders’ head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

Breaking: Jon Gruden is out as Raiders head coach, as first reported by NFL Network and confirmed by @AdamSchefter.



“It’s over,” a source told Schefter. pic.twitter.com/BW5RJZ7bzd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden are parting ways, a source tells ESPN.ESPN senior NFL writer Adam Schefter tweeted Monday evening, "Gruden no longer will be the Raiders' head coach," and added that owner Mark Davis was seen talking to Gruden earlier in the day at the Raider's facility.This comes after the surfacing of emails that have been called "racist" and "misogynistic."This is Gruden's 15th season as an NFL head coach and his second stint with the Raiders.Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to the team in 2018, the richest contract for a head coach in NFL history.The Raiders started this season under Gruden undefeated through the first three games, and now sit at 3rd place in the AFC West at 3-2.