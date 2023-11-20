'Fargo' Season 5: Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and more talk 'going back home to the movie'

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and more star in 'Fargo' season 5, premiering on FX, November 21 and streaming the next day on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- "Fargo" is an anthological crime drama, with each new season featuring a new cast, era and location. Originally inspired by the Coen brother's 1996 film "Fargo," the series, created by Noah Hawley, takes inspiration from a variety of Coen brothers movies.

Season five stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dave Foley, Richa Moorjani and Joe Keery, who find their characters in 2019 North Dakota and Minnesota.

On The Red Carpet talked to Juno Temple about her character, Dot, and her role this season. "Quite quickly her past, which she doesn't want to find her, starts to catch up with her. She really wants to keep it at bay, because it has darker secrets than I think she wants anyone to know and that she wants to remember," she explained.

In reference to his character, Roy Tillman, Jon Hamm said, "He's a sheriff. He ostensibly works in law enforcement, but he has a very different definition of enforcing the law than I think we're all, as civilians, used to. He tends to take it into his own hands and chaos ensues."

This season will consist of 10 episodes.

FX's "Fargo" premieres Tuesday, November 21 at 10pm ET/PT on FX, and streams next day on Hulu.

