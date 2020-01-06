Sports

'It was painful': Josh McCown gets emotional after Eagles fall to Seahawks

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was an emotional moment for many, including backup Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown, following Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Forty-year-old Josh McCown stepped in after Carson Wentz got hurt, becoming the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. But he couldn't lead the Eagles (9-8) into the end zone.

"I didn't get the job done," said McCown, who was quite emotional on the field afterward.

"It's painful, it hurts, it sucks. I could have been better. You feel like you let people down," McCown added.





The Eagles were decimated by injuries throughout the season and had to rely on five offensive players off the practice squad during a four-game winning streak that sealed the NFC East title.

But it wasn't enough for the Birds, falling to the Seahawks 17-9 in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
