'It was painful': Josh McCown gets emotional after Eagles fall to Seahawks

😭Emotional!



Eagles QB Josh McCown breaks down crying on the field and hugging Zach Ertz after Eagles are eliminated



📸 via @SNFonNBC @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/j02kUdAAyj — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 6, 2020

An Emotional Josh McCown gets choked up:



"My wife & family have moved around a lot and have been there for me. To go out there & get to play in a playoff game was special. I can’t thank them enough for their support. It was a heck of a ride. I left it all out there"@6abc pic.twitter.com/newEuJYYzZ — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was an emotional moment for many, including backup Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown, following Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Forty-year-old Josh McCown stepped in after Carson Wentz got hurt , becoming the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. But he couldn't lead the Eagles (9-8) into the end zone."I didn't get the job done," said McCown, who was quite emotional on the field afterward."It's painful, it hurts, it sucks. I could have been better. You feel like you let people down," McCown added.The Eagles were decimated by injuries throughout the season and had to rely on five offensive players off the practice squad during a four-game winning streak that sealed the NFC East title.But it wasn't enough for the Birds, falling to the Seahawks 17-9 in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.