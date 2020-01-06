'It was painful': Josh McCown gets emotional after Eagles fall to Seahawks

Forty-year-old Josh McCown stepped in after Carson Wentz got hurt, becoming the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. But he couldn't lead the Eagles (9-8) into the end zone.
"I didn't get the job done," said McCown, who was quite emotional on the field afterward.
"It's painful, it hurts, it sucks. I could have been better. You feel like you let people down," McCown added.
😭Emotional!— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 6, 2020
Eagles QB Josh McCown breaks down crying on the field and hugging Zach Ertz after Eagles are eliminated
📸 via @SNFonNBC @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/j02kUdAAyj
An Emotional Josh McCown gets choked up:— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 6, 2020
"My wife & family have moved around a lot and have been there for me. To go out there & get to play in a playoff game was special. I can’t thank them enough for their support. It was a heck of a ride. I left it all out there"@6abc pic.twitter.com/newEuJYYzZ
The Eagles were decimated by injuries throughout the season and had to rely on five offensive players off the practice squad during a four-game winning streak that sealed the NFC East title.
But it wasn't enough for the Birds, falling to the Seahawks 17-9 in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.