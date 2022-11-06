Man charged after argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa

The two men went to the back doors to exit the store when at least two shots were fired.

A 34-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Wawa property in Torresdale.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced charges against a man allegedly involved in a non-fatal shooting at a Wawa last week.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday at the store along the 9100 block of Frankford Avenue near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale section.

Authorities say 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was involved in a verbal argument with a 34-year-old victim inside the store.

The pair went to the back doors to exit the store when at least two shots were fired.

As Frazier was leaving the store with a female companion, authorities say he shot the victim in the abdomen.

Frazier and the woman then fled the scene on a motorcycle, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

Frazier is facing several charges including aggravated assault, simple assault and gun possession offenses.

The DA's office says Frazier is prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms and was also wanted in connection with a burglary case in New Jersey.

Just last month, Wawa announced two Center City locations would be permanently closing for safety concerns.

Nine other Wawas in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County were shutting down overnight after several armed robberies.

"Maybe more security guards, like standing where the doors are coming in and out, that could be some help right there," said customer Christine Miller.

Police say the victim had a handgun on him, with a permit to carry, but they believe he did not use it.