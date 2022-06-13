Man arrested amid Philadelphia election count in 2020 may be held in contempt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man arrested in Philadelphia, accused of attempting to interfere with the vote counting for the presidential election, could be facing more jail time.Joshua Macias had already been charged with gun crimes following his arrest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Nov. 5, 2020.Now, prosecutors say new evidence also puts Macias at an apparent planning meeting with leaders of the Proud Boys in Washington the day before the January 6 Capitol attack.Prosecutors are asking a judge to hold him in criminal contempt, which could carry more time behind bars.Macias was originally arrested on weapons charges after Philadelphia police officers, acting on a tip from the FBI, stopped him and Antonio LaMotta near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted.Authorities said they parked a Hummer a few blocks away that was adorned with QAnon stickers and contained an AR-style rifle and ammunition