JrKickz brings unique look, feel to the shoe game

EMBED <>More Videos

JrKickz brings a unique look, feel to the shoe game

CHESTER, Pa -- Chester-based company Jrkickz creates unique and eye-catching footwear.

Founder Breon Barrett and Co-founder Ron Alexander have been in operation for about 10 years. The two started out creating athleisure clothes, which they say is anything and everything athletic wear.

"We wanna be that brand where we represent a little bit of everything," said Barrett.

In the past two years, they have launched their shoe line, which has taken off.

"We wanna bring some new flavors some new styles, new designs on top of an affordable comfortable sneaker overall," said Barrett.

The shoes are very unique and are something the owners say represent their customers.

"We wanna be that brand that speaks for those that don't have a voice," says Barrett.

They are very proud of the work they do and say seeing people wearing their brand is the ultimate reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviblack history monthblack owned businesslocalish
TOP STORIES
Police identify man shot, killed in Center City
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with murder of teen at bus stop
9 students taken into custody after high school fight
Friends of fallen Navy SEAL recruit speak out
Second gentleman rushed out of event following report of bomb threat
Nurse who allegedly set worker on fire found dead of apparent suicide
Sports book opening inside first restaurant in Pennsylvania
Show More
Philly police seek public's help in recent fatal hit-and-runs
Thief steals from nonprofit aimed to help kids escape city violence
Philadelphia is represented in the Oscars | See who's nominated
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
Gov. Wolf's final budget, like his first, features public schools
More TOP STORIES News