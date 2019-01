Judge denies plea for lesser sentence in road rage killing

EMBED >More News Videos Dad of road rage shooting victim: All I have left is my memories. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 4pm on December 13, 2018.

A judge has denied a plea for a lesser sentence by a man who shot and killed a teenage girl in a road rage incident.David Desper pleaded guilty to shooting Bianca Roberson in the head in June 2017 in West Goshen Township, Chester County last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger.He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in December.Desper's lawyer filed a motion asking for reconsideration of his sentence. Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft denied the plea Thursday morning.An attorney for Roberson's family released a statement saying in part, "Mr. Desper does not deserve any leniency. He barely deserves our prayers."