Judge denies plea for lesser sentence in road rage killing

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --A judge has denied a plea for a lesser sentence by a man who shot and killed a teenage girl in a road rage incident.
David Desper pleaded guilty to shooting Bianca Roberson in the head in June 2017 in West Goshen Township, Chester County last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger.
He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in December.
Desper's lawyer filed a motion asking for reconsideration of his sentence. Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft denied the plea Thursday morning.
An attorney for Roberson's family released a statement saying in part, "Mr. Desper does not deserve any leniency. He barely deserves our prayers."
------
