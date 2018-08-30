ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION

Judge orders New Jersey couple return money from GoFundMe account to homeless man, John Bobbitt

Hero homeless man John Bobbitt says he only received small portion of GoFundMe money: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 6 p.m., August 30, 2018

By
What started as an act of kindness ended up the subject of a court hearing Thursday.

Homeless man John Bobbitt gave up his last $20 to help Kate McClure, who had run out of gas off of I-95. McClure was so moved she and her boyfriend Mark D'Amico started a GoFundMe account for Bobbitt, a man who was also struggling with addiction.

The fundraiser garnered approximately $400,000, which amounted to roughly $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt claims he only received $75,000 in cash, goods and services. The defense attorney said Bobbitt actually received $200,000 dollars from the money donated.

Bobbitt has now taken action in the courts.

Action News began following McClure and D'Amico's spending habits online beginning late last year, after receiving an anonymous tip that the couple was spending some of the GoFundMe money at casinos and on lavish trips.

More than $200,000 raised to help Philly homeless man who used last $20 to help N.J. woman: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., November 23, 2017



In just a few months, McClure posted pictures and videos of a New Year's Eve Bash in Vegas at Skyfall along with Helicopter rides thru the Grand Canyon.

McClure is an administrative assistant with the state of New Jersey. D'Amico is a carpenter.

The couple has denied spending any of the GoFundMe money on themselves.
Paying it forward after a stranger helps. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2017.



On Thursday, a judge ordered the money raised on GoFundMe for Bobbitt be taken out of the personal accounts of D'Amico and McClure and be placed in the hands of Bobbitt's attorneys. She also ordered a full accounting to the money.

"They have said they will have a forensic accounting, they've said they're fine with a trustee, they've said they are they'll open their books. What more can they do?" said defense attorney Ernest Badway. "I urge everybody to withhold judgement until that's been made public."

It is likely this will not be resolved until a forensic accounting is completed.

The judge ordered that be done by September 10. Later that same week the judge will hold another hearing on the matter.

