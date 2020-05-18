Kids are going crazy for these virtual makeup parties

Julie Kate Rubinstein is a professional makeup artist who specializes in wedding and event makeup.When COVID-19 hit, she feared all of her business would disappear. So she took her makeup business online and geared it towards kids' parties. And now it's booming!Children have their makeup kits and computer screens ready, and Rubinstein talks them through each step via Zoom.She has themes like 'mermaid' and 'princess', and she is doing a lot of birthday parties. Children's classes are every Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with an afternoon class on Thursdays at 4 p.m. Adult group classes are by appointment.Check out her Instagram and other social accounts for photos from previous parties and information on how to schedule a private or public session.