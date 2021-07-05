Many gathered across the tri-state area to celebrate Independence Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10860557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Down the Jersey Shore, families were out having a wonderful time on Indepdence Day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Families of all sizes from both the Delaware Valley and beyond gathered for the spectacular fireworks show along the Ben Franklin Parkway."Every Fourth of July, we try to do something different to celebrate America's birthday...We've done Boston. We've done New York. We've done Arizona and now Philadelphia. They say it has the biggest show, so we're going to see it," said Javier Ramos from Phoenix.For many, this Independence Day was special for a litany of reasons, many having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic."I'm with my siblings, I'm with people who really care about me, and I think that's what matters the most, not the location but the people," said Mia from New York.Earlier at Fairmount Park, families fired up their grills for the classic Fourth of July BBQ.From burgers, bounce houses, and even pony rides, families were out having a good time.Later on, before the rain came into the area, the Wawa Welcome America concert couldn't keep the crowds away."It's amazing. I waited like an entire year to be able to go outside again, and it's so great," said Mackenzie Roberts of Millerstown, Pa.Down the Jersey Shore, families were out having a wonderful time under the sun.Many enjoyed the boardwalk in Wildwood, and dressed up in red, white, and blue.Kristin Marchese of Hillsdale, New Jersey, called this weekend a big win."Definitely more normal this summer outside without masks; having a good time," said Marchese.And boardwalk businesses loved the crowds Sunday."Business has been fantastic. It's a lot better than last year. We were hurting a bit last year," said Richard Mancinelli of Bobby Dee's in Wildwood.