supermoon

2nd supermoon of 2022, July's full 'Buck' moon, takes over night sky on Wednesday

One name for Wednesday's full moon is the 'Buck moon,' a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer.
EMBED <>More Videos

Catch the next supermoon as it rises on July 13

If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance.

This month's full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

SEE ALSO: 1st high-res image from NASA's new Webb telescope revealed
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden on Monday revealed the first image from NASA's new space telescope - the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured.



One name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck moon" - a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the "Strawberry moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Video in the media player provided by AccuWeather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencemoonsupermoonspace
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPERMOON
'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
How to watch last supermoon of 2021
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
Don't miss February's supermoon and snow moon
TOP STORIES
'They were normal kids': Lawyer for 10-year-old speaks on fatal attack
16-year-old on way to friend's house killed in Philly; 63 shots fired
2 killed in South Philly shootout; 3 being questioned
22 rescued from sinking boat at the Jersey shore
'Not going to let Canada tell me what I do': 4 unvaxxed Phillies out
1 killed in New Castle collision
Chester County commuter student tests positive for monkeypox
Show More
COVID cases rise as scientists identify new subvariants
2 injured after crash, shooting in North Philly; driver flees scene
Jill Biden criticized for comparing Latinos to tacos in speech
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to extremists
Everything you should know about student loan changes
More TOP STORIES News