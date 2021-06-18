juneteenth

Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth National Independence Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas - more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It's the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which is the human resources office for the federal government, tweeted Thursday that most federal employees will observe the new holiday - Juneteenth National Independence Day - on Friday since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.

So does this mean that the post office and banks are closed June 18?


This year, it seems that the post office and banks will be open for business. The Postal Service will be operating on June 18 and 19, 2021 on a normal schedule and will be open according to a statement on the USPS website. It should be noted that the financial markets will be open Friday, but will be closed in recognition of the holiday starting in 2022.

As far as banks, a representative from JPMorgan Chase said it will be giving employees an extra floating holiday this year and plans to move Juneteenth into their "regular holiday schedule" in 2022. Logix Federal Credit Union says they are open for regular business hours. ABC7 reached out to other local and national banks, but did not hear back from them by the evening of June 17. We recommend calling your local bank before heading over to make sure they are open.

RELATED | How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the U.S.

EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what it represents for the descendants of enslaved people and others in the United States.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenu.s. & worldrace in americajuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
George Floyd statues vandalized in NJ, NYC days after unveiling
Celebrations of Juneteenth 2021
WATCH: 6abc's 2021 Juneteenth Celebration
Tamala Edwards' personal story commemorating Juneteenth
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News