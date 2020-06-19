Juneteenth being celebrated throughout Delaware Valley, no Philly parade due to COVID-19

This happened two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
There won't be a formal parade for Juneteenth in Philadelphia this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, by all accounts, Juneteenth is getting more recognition as a holiday than it ever has before.
In 2019, Governor Tom Wolf declared June 19 as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" - a state holiday.
Wolf encourages Pennsylvanians to use the day to honor African-American history and think of ways to promote equality.
"This Juneteenth, people across Pennsylvania and the world will celebrate this important day of independence," said Governor Wolf in a statement. "This is a moment to honor African American history and reflect on how each of us can promote equality, liberty and justice for all people."
RELATED: Celebrate Juneteenth in a socially distant way with the PA Juneteenth Initiative
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has made Juneteenth a city holiday. As a result, city offices and facilities will be closed to the public on Friday to observe Juneteenth.
"Now more than ever, it's critically important to acknowledge America's original sin of slavery-something we as a nation have never atoned for. The only way to dismantle the institutional racism and inequalities that continue to disenfranchise Black Philadelphians is to look critically at how we got here, and make much-needed changes to the governmental systems that allow inequality to persist," Kenney said in a statement.
The School District of Philadelphia is also recognizing the holiday. All offices and summer school programs will be closed on Friday in honor of Juneteenth.
Delaware Governor John Carney has announced the state is also recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday.
"Over the last several weeks, we have seen largely peaceful protests demanding racial justice and equality across our state. I have spent much of this time listening, and trying to chart a productive path forward. We can make meaningful change, and I believe we will. As we move forward, I believe the least that each of us can do is commit to learning the lessons of our history. The good and the bad. That's why on Friday, June 19, we will close state offices in recognition of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States. This holiday offers an opportunity to encourage open dialogue, and to recommit to treating one another with more respect," Carney said in a statement.
The Delaware Heritage Commission and the Historical Society are also working on educational programs on race and slavery.
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy will commemorate Juneteenth with remarks at the Friendship Baptist Church in Trenton.
RELATED: What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
Groups are also sharing their messages of social justice.
One of them is the Brotherly Love March which takes place at 11 a.m. starting at 52nd Street and Girard Avenue.
In Cape May, New Jersey, there is a fitting celebration of the holiday with the virtual opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum followed by a march.
The recognition of Juneteenth comes as America is undergoing an awakening. Scholars say, in the weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, more Americans have been seeking to increase their understanding of race.
"When everything began to happen around the country, we saw our sales go up on the online store for books on race, books on the history of racism in America. And books on how to deal racial inequality in America," author Marc Lamont Hill said.
RELATED: Books on race sell out as Americans work to learn more about racism, social justice