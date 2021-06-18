Here are ways to celebrate Juneteenth Day around the Delaware Valley this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All across the region this weekend communities will be celebrating Juneteenth Day.
It's a newly signed federal holiday, but many of these events have been taking place for years.
Here are ways to celebrate around the Delaware Valley:
In the City of Philadelphia, its events kick off Saturday morning with a Freedom Day March, beginning at 52nd and Haverford in West Philadelphia at 9:30 a.m. Check out this link for more details.
In North Philadelphia, Temple Alum and NFL player Dion Dawkins will be on Temple's campus in the Diamond Street lot for a Juneteenth Food Giveaway at 10 a.m.
Cherry Hill, New Jersey's African American Civic Association is holding a Juneteenth Parade and Festival at Croft Farm from 10am to 5pm. Dozens of vendors and entertainers will be on hand.
Williamstown, N.J. will host a Juneteenth Arts Festival at 405 S. Main Street, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Chester is holding its 10th Annual Juneteenth Festival at Memorial Park from noon to 6pm. It will feature Juneteenth history lessons as well as entertainment for the whole family.
In Willow Grove, I Saw Visions presents its Juneteenth Celebration and Grand Launch Event, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at multiple sites from ISV at 60 N. Old York Road to the United Methodist Church at 34 Old York Road.
In Wilmington, head to Rodney Square on Saturday at noon for the Wilmington Library Juneteenth Festival featuring performances by KRS-ONE, and Take 6, an art exhibit and food and vendors.
The Delaware Juneteenth Association presents its Juneteenth Caravan in Wilmington, leaving from Christina Park, at 4th and Church at 10:30 a.m.
