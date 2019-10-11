Jury deadlocks in former Bordentown Township police chief's hate-crime trial

Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera

TRENTON, New Jersey -- A federal jury has deadlocked in the trial of a white former police chief charged with a hate crime against a handcuffed black suspect.

A judge declared a mistrial Friday after jurors couldn't reach a verdict on hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights charges.



On Wednesday, they had convicted Frank Nucera on a separate count of lying to the FBI.

Authorities alleged the former Bordentown Township police chief smashed the 18-year-old's head into a doorjamb while he was being escorted by two officers from a hotel.



They said the assault was driven by racial hatred.

Nucera's attorney argued that some officers wanted to get rid of Nucera because of his tough disciplinary policies.
