Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz trial

By
DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Deliberations began Wednesday morning in the trial of 22-year-old Sean Kratz, accused of killing three of four men found murdered and buried in a farm in Solebury Township in July 2017.

Family members of the victims have packed the courtroom over the course of the trial.

Kratz's cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, already pleaded guilty to killing Dean Finichiarro, Thomas Meo, and Mark Sturgis alongside Kratz, but killing Jimi Patrick on his own.

What you need to know: Timeline in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
The disappearance of four Pennsylvania men prompted an investigation that led to a massive search in Bucks County over the past week.


DiNardo was expected to take the stand this trial but he didn't and Kratz did not testify in his own defense.

The jury did come back Wednesday to ask questions including:can they convict on more than one murder count and what is the strict definition of abuse of a corpse.

If the jury finds Kratz guilty of first-degree murder, a penalty phase will begin with jurors choosing between life in prison or the death penalty.

The jury will reconvene Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
solebury townshipbucks countytrialmurderhomicide
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at home
Vigil held for boy shot on way home from school, gunman sought
Animal shelter supervisors accused of prematurely euthanizing 236 cats, 93 dogs
AccuWeather: Less Wind, Not As Cold Today
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Show More
School van involved in multi-vehicle Berks Co. crash
Man arrested, charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vietnam veteran
New HBO series begins filming in Coatesville
Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's sign in Ohio
NJ will trap turkeys terrorizing Toms River community
More TOP STORIES News