Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz trial

Family members of the victims have packed the courtroom over the course of the trial.
Kratz's cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, already pleaded guilty to killing Dean Finichiarro, Thomas Meo, and Mark Sturgis alongside Kratz, but killing Jimi Patrick on his own.
DiNardo was expected to take the stand this trial but he didn't and Kratz did not testify in his own defense.
The jury did come back Wednesday to ask questions including:can they convict on more than one murder count and what is the strict definition of abuse of a corpse.
If the jury finds Kratz guilty of first-degree murder, a penalty phase will begin with jurors choosing between life in prison or the death penalty.
The jury will reconvene Thursday morning at 9 a.m.