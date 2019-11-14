Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz murder trial

Family members of the victims have packed the courtroom over the course of the trial.
Kratz's cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, already pleaded guilty to killing Dean Finichiarro, Thomas Meo, and Mark Sturgis alongside Kratz, but killing Jimi Patrick on his own.
DiNardo was expected to take the stand this trial but ultimately did not, and Kratz did not testify in his own defense.
The jury did come after deliberations began Wednesday to ask whether they convict on more than one murder count and asked for the strict definition of 'abuse of a corpse.'
If the jury finds Kratz guilty of first-degree murder, a penalty phase will begin with jurors choosing between life in prison or the death penalty.
Bucks County prosecutors have alleged that DiNardo lured the victims to his family's Solebury farm under the guise of making marijuana deals. They were found after a five-day search in 2017. They had been burned and placed 12 feet deep in an oil tank converted into a pig roaster.
Assistant District Attorney Kate Kohler told jurors Wednesday that Kratz killed one of the victims and helped while DiNardo killed two others, then helped clean and cover up the evidence. Kohler said the two were "on a mission to kill, rob, burn and bury bodies."
Kratz's attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said DiNardo threatened to kill his client and his family if he didn't cooperate. He said DiNardo was the "lunatic," not his client, who he said was "somebody preyed upon by a psychopath."
Kohler, however, said there were multiple times Kratz could have called for help or even turned the gun on DiNardo. She called the slayings "just something fun to do that day because they could."
Peruto said his client was later manipulated into giving a recorded confession.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.