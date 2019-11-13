Bucks County murders: Jury deliberations begin in Sean Kratz trial

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A jury will begin deliberations Wednesday in the 2017 killings of four men in Bucks County.
Sean Kratz is charged with killing three of the men with his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, and burying their bodies in a Bucks County farm in July 2017.
On Tuesday morning, after the prosecution rested, Kratz's attorney called several witnesses, including DiNardo's parents and Kratz's sister. Kratz declined to testify in his own defense.
Kratz, 22, of Philadelphia is charged with homicide, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse and other crimes in the deaths of Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township, Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township, and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg.
DiNardo already plead guilty to killing the men with Kratz and shooting 19-year-old Jimi Patrick of Newtown Township.
Prosecutors allege Kratz shot Finocchairo in a barn and helped DiNardo murder the other two.
Last week, jurors heard taped confessions played in court of Kratz admitting to shooting Finocchiaro. The confession was recorded during a plea agreement Kratz initially agreed to last year but then rejected.
Kratz's attorney claims his client has a low IQ and was just too terrified to do anything that would have stopped DiNardo.
Kratz could face the death a penalty if convicted.
