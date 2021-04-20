George Floyd

Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury done deliberating in trial over George Floyd's death | WATCH LIVE

By Amy Forliti, Stephen Groves & Tammy Webber, Associated Press
Jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial: LIVE

MINNEAPOLIS -- The jury reached a verdict Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.

The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guardsmen and other law enforcement officers were brought in ahead of the verdict.

VIDEO: Judge explains charges against Chauvin

Judge Peter Cahill explains the charges against ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.



Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

The jury, made up of six white people and six Black or multiracial people, weighed charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with convictions on some, none or all of the charges possible. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, President Joe Biden weighed in by saying he believes the case is "overwhelming." Other politicians and ordinary citizens also offered their opinion.

"It shouldn't be really even questioned whether there will be an acquittal or a verdict that doesn't meet the scale of the crime that was committed," Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, said in Brooklyn Center, a suburb just outside Minneapolis. The congresswoman said the Chauvin case looks open-and-shut.

VIDEO: Closing, opening arguments in Chauvin trial
Opening statements in former officer's trial in George Floyd's death:

Officer Derek Chauvin "had to know" he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the Black man cried out over and over that he couldn't breathe and finally fell silent, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as closing arguments began at Chauvin's murder trial.



Guilty verdicts could mark a turning point in the fight for racial equality, she said.

"We are holding on to one another for support. Hopefully this verdict will come soon and the community will start the process of healing," Omar said.

In Washington, the president said that he had spoken to Floyd's family on Monday and "can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling."

"They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said. "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."

SEE ALSO | Minneapolis, other US cities increase security ahead of Derek Chauvin trial verdict
Prosecutors will argue that the officer recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes. While the defense will say Floyd put himself at risk by swallowing drugs and resisting arrest.



The president has repeatedly denounced Floyd's death but previously stopped short of commenting on the trial itself.

Ahead of a verdict, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis, the courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and National Guard troops were on patrol. Last spring, Floyd's death set off protests along with vandalism and arson in Minneapolis.

The city has also been on edge in recent days over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center on April 11.

Derek Chauvin trial day 9 recap: A medical expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen that damaged his brain and caused his heart to stop.



Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press video journalist Angie Wang in Atlanta and Associated Press writers Doug Glass, in Minneapolis, Mohamed Ibrahim in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed.

Derek Chauvin trial day 8: A use-of-force expert says Derek Chauvin never took his knee off George Floyd's neck, and the defense tried to show that Floyd yelled "I ate too many drugs" as officers pinned him to the ground.



WATCH | Derek Chauvin invokes 5th amendment, declining option to testify
Derek Chauvin informs the judge that he would not testify at the murder trial in George Floyd's death.



Reena Roy reports on the latest developments in the Derek Chauvin trial.

