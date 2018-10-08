Jury selection begins in deadly Delaware prison riot

Jury selection for Delaware prison riot. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 8, 2018.

SMYRNA, Del. --
Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of 18 inmates charged in connection with a deadly prison riot in Delaware.

It happened in February 2017 at the James Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
LISTEN: Exchange between inmate, negotiator in Del. prison hostage situation

Action News listened all night to the back and forth between one of the inmates and a hostage negotiator.



Lieutenant Steven Floyd was held hostage and then murdered during the 18-hour standoff.

RAW VIDEO: Procession for body of Sgt. Floyd

The body of Sgt. Steven Floyd was given a police escort on Thursday afternoon.



Two other prison guards were also hurt, and a female counselor was also held hostage during the incident.
Sixteen of the inmates are charged with first degree murder, assault and kidnapping.

16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5pm on October 17, 2017.



