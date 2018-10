Jury selection begins in deadly Delaware prison riot

EMBED >More News Videos Action News listened all night to the back and forth between one of the inmates and a hostage negotiator.

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of 18 inmates charged in connection with a deadly prison riot in Delaware.It happened in February 2017 at the James Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.Lieutenant Steven Floyd was held hostage and then murdered during the 18-hour standoff.Two other prison guards were also hurt, and a female counselor was also held hostage during the incident. Sixteen of the inmates are charged with first degree murder, assault and kidnapping.------