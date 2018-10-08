Jury selection begins in deadly Delaware prison riot

SMYRNA, Del. --Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of 18 inmates charged in connection with a deadly prison riot in Delaware.
It happened in February 2017 at the James Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
Lieutenant Steven Floyd was held hostage and then murdered during the 18-hour standoff.
Two other prison guards were also hurt, and a female counselor was also held hostage during the incident.
Sixteen of the inmates are charged with first degree murder, assault and kidnapping.
