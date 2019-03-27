Grace Packer Murder: Jury weighs death for man who raped, dismembered teen

Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in the 2016 slaying of Grace Packer. Jury deliberations on his sentence began Tuesday and are continuing Wednesday.
Grace's mother, Sara Packer, is due to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon for her role in the gruesome plot. In a plea deal with prosecutors, she'll be sentenced to life without parole.
Prosecutors say Sullivan acted out a rape-murder fantasy he shared with Sara Packer.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub asked the jury to impose death on Sullivan, saying Grace's "life ended in a house of horrors that became a hell on Earth."
