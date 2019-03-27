Crime & Safety

Grace Packer Murder: Jury weighs death for man who raped, dismembered teen

EMBED <>More Videos

Grace Packer Murder: Jury deliberations continue. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on March 27, 2019.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- A jury in Bucks County is weighing the death penalty or life in prison for a man who pleaded guilty to raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter.

Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in the 2016 slaying of Grace Packer. Jury deliberations on his sentence began Tuesday and are continuing Wednesday.

RELATED: Dozens remember Abington teen Grace Packer

Grace's mother, Sara Packer, is due to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon for her role in the gruesome plot. In a plea deal with prosecutors, she'll be sentenced to life without parole.

Mom admits plotting daughter Grace Packer's death: 'I wanted her to go away'
The mother of a girl who was raped, murdered and dismembered testified Wednesday that she helped plot the attack and carry it out, telling her daughter before her death that "I can't help you anymore."


Prosecutors say Sullivan acted out a rape-murder fantasy he shared with Sara Packer.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub asked the jury to impose death on Sullivan, saying Grace's "life ended in a house of horrors that became a hell on Earth."

RELATED: Death penalty sought for man charged in Grace Packer killing
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypennsylvania newsmurderhomicidefoster careteen killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, 2 injured
Car hits 2 homes, one catches fire
Hospital staff assembles "superhero team" to support boy with cancer
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
Police: Suspect sought for robbing customer at Germantown gas station
Dancing police officers steals the show at Syracuse Heart Walk
Nostalgia & More: Resurgent Champion opens Center City store
Show More
One car crash knocks out power in Plymouth Twp.
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
14-year-old earns $200,000 by playing Fortnite
'Steel Magnolias' returning to theaters for 30th anniversary
Bringing back kelly green? Lurie eyes 2020 for return of Eagles jerseys
More TOP STORIES News