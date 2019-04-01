Jussie Smollett case leads to protests for, against Kim Foxx Monday

Reverend Jesse Jackson is throwing his support behind Foxx and holding a rally to back her up.
Jackson will be joined by Father Michael Pfleger, Ja'Mal Green, activists and elected officials. Jackson said he and the group stand by Kim Foxx and say the attacks on her in in regards to the Jussie Smollett case are, "unreasonable, unjustified and politically motivated."
This rally is in reaction to an anti-Kim Foxx protest happening later Monday by the Fraternal Order of Police.
This, as Smollett's attorney Mark Geragos said it was prosecutors who proposed a deal to drop the charges and do away with the case against Smollett.
"So all I know is, they approached us about dismissing it, and not the other way around," Geragos said.
Kim Foxx stands by the decision to drop the 16 count indictment against the "Empire" actor saying she was not certain she could get a conviction.
Foxx recused herself from the case early in the investigation. The dismissal of charges against Smollett has divided the prosecutor's office and city officials. Authorities said the actor staged a hoax and owes the city money for the high profile investigation.
Monday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent talked bout the handling of the Smollett case.
"Our job is to present them with the evidence. Their job is to prosecute it the way they deem appropriate. We don't always agree, but that's the judicial system that we have and I honor that."
Johnson said he and Foxx talk all the time.
"Our relationship is kind of like a marriage," Johnson said. "We have the same goal, but we don't always agree."
