Jussie Smollett expected to plead not guilty in court Thursday, sources say

CHICAGO -- Actor Jussie Smollett heads back to court in Chicago Thursday morning, where he is expected to enter pleas on more than a dozen felony counts.Sources told ABC7 that Smollett will plead not guilty. Smollett's defense team has said there has been a lot of misinformation in the case.Smollett is not hiding from the cameras. On Tuesday he walked into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and appeared when he didn't have to for a court hearing. The judge ruled at that hearing that cameras will be allowed inside his arraignment Thursday morning.The TV actor on the show "Empire" claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood back in January, but police said it was a hoax and that Smollett hired two brothers to carry out the fake attack.Thursday, Smollett will enter a formal plea on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report."We welcome cameras in the court so that the public and the media can see the actual evidence and what believe is actually gonna be the lack of evidence against Mr. Smollett and we look forward to complete transparency and the truth coming out," said Smollett's attorney Tina Glandian.Los Angeles based celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Smollett. It is unclear if he will be at Thursday's hearing.The case will also have a judge assigned to it and then that judge will decide about cameras in court for future proceedings.Meanwhile, texts messages obtained by ABC7 Eyewitness News offer new insight into why Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the case.The texts show the Smollett family was worried about leaks in the investigation and contacted Foxx through a politically connected lawyer.The family wanted Foxx to ask Chicago police to turn the case over to the FBI.In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, "the FBI was working on that investigation from day one. There was never a point where the FBI could take the entire investigation on because there was no evidence produced to support Smollett's claim of a hate crime."Smollett was originally charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on Feb. 20. Smollett pleaded not guilty to that charge.The TV actor claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on Jan. 29. He said two men physically attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.Two days after the alleged attack, Chicago police released surveillance images of two people they said they considered persons of interest in the attack.But the investigation turned on Smollett. He's now accused of allegedly orchestrating the attack with the Osundairo brothers, who he knew. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.Prosecutors say Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers to pull off the staged attack.