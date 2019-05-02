Jussie Smollett update: Petition to appoint special prosecutor in 'Empire' actor's case in court Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5218792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police last month that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then. Here are some key moments from the start of this story.

CHICAGO -- A hearing Thursday morning is expected to determine if a special prosecutor will be appointed to investigate Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's handling of the Jussie Smollett case, something Foxx does not want.Questions surrounding the way in which Kim Foxx handled the Jussie Smollett case continue to swirl. She will be in court to fight an effort to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate her office's actions in the controversial case that has gained national attention.The Cook County state's attorney has said in the past that she would welcome an independent look into her office's decision to dismiss a 16-count indictment against the actor on the show "Empire."But earlier this week she filed a motion to oppose the petition for a special prosecutor. That petition was filed by retired state appellate Judge Sheila O'Brien.Smollett was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack back in January. Smollett is not expected in court Thursday and his spokesperson said that he no longer lives in Chicago and has moved to California.The TV actor claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on January 29. He said two men physically attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.Two days after the alleged attack, Chicago police released surveillance images of two people they said they considered persons of interest in the attack.But the investigation turned on Smollett. He was accused of allegedly orchestrating the attack with the Osundairo brothers, who he knew. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.Prosecutors said Smollett paid the brothers to pull off the staged attack.Smollett had also reported a threatening letter sent to him on the "Empire" set containing a white powder, a week before the alleged attack. The letter is currently in the FBI crime lab for analysis, sources said, and experts believe Smollett could face federal charges for allegedly sending the letter.All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.Smollett has maintained his innocence. The City of Chicago is suing the actor for the costs of the investigation and damage to the city's reputation.