Just Between Friends children's consignment sale happening now in Oaks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular, bi-annual pop-up shop is back in the Delaware Valley
Just Between Friends not only helps families save money on kids' items but make money too.
They're keeping the tradition going, with some safety changes.
Right now, the Just Between Friends Children's Consignment event has officially kicked off in Oaks at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.
With more families than ever struggling during this pandemic, this sale couldn't be more timely.
First, let's talk savings. You can get up to 90% off all kinds of essentials for kids.
"We go through so many clothes," says a local mom of twin boys. "Today went through our drawers. They skipped right over three months and right to six to nine. We really benefit from shopping here. Things are at discounted prices and we have to buy double everything."
The sale is by consignment, so this is a chance to turn your kids' clutter into cash.
Local families sign up as consignors, price and tag their own items and earn between 60% to 70% of the sale price. The average consignor check is about $350.
Just Between Friends knows that money is critical right now.
"Moms have been displaced and out of work because of having to homeschool their children, or their jobs have been furloughed," says Tracy Panase, an organizer for Just Between Friends.
"Although kids continue to grow, our budgets aren't growing at the same pace. It's really important to have an outlet such as this, where families can come together and support one another."
Covid precautions are in place. There are limited shoppers at a time and longer hours to allow for social distancing, masks, sanitizing and no-contact checkout.
The sale in Oaks is happening through this Sunday, March 21.
It returns in Lower Bucks from April 22- 25 at the Oxford Valley Mall.
Click here for details.
