Get Hired: American Idol alum Justin Guarini coaches on confidence

We all know this past year has been rough and for many, it's been about surviving, not thriving.
Our good friend, Doylestown native and American Idol alum Justin Guarini, did a little pivoting of his own and has now added to his resume: confidence coach.
"When you're rebuilding or building confidence, it's no different than when you knock a house down and you have to rebuild," Guarini says.
"Every single day, every single moment is as an opportunity to flip that script and to start trusting yourself. Keep your word to yourself. Get clear on where you are versus where you want to be."
Guarini was the runner-up on Season 1 of American Idol.
The singer, musician, host, record producer and Broadway star was in rehearsals for a new show about Britney Spears when COVID hit.
With stages dark, he dipped into his bucket list and just wrote a book called "Unshakeable Confidence." His 4-step coaching process is: clarity, commitment, creativity and certainty.
"That certainty comes from getting clear on where you are today, making commitments to yourself and keeping your word to yourself," he says. "Trust in yourself getting creative and then develop that certainty based on that."
You too can write that next chapter.