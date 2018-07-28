Juvenile escapes from Wilmington detention facility

Delaware State Police are investigating an escape from a Wilmington, Delaware juvenile facility.It happened around 8:45 a.m. at the Mowlds Cottage juvenile facility located at 1825 Faulkland Road.Troopers learned that 17-year-old Shamar Wright of Wilmington had escaped while being escorted on foot to another building.Wright was last seen fleeing on foot towards Rt. 141. Wright is described as a black male, 5'05" tall and approximately 100 lbs.His clothing description is unknown as the clothing worn at the time of the escape was located on the shoulder of Faulkland Road.Wright currently has an active warrant out of Troop 6 for Escape Third Degree.------