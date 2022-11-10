JWH Boutique brings the best of Beverly Hills to the Main Line

JWH Boutique in Wayne is the product of stylist Hillary White Jean's lifelong dream to open a one-of-a-kind clothing store.

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Hillary White Jean is a former celebrity hairstylist who is bringing the best of Rodeo Drive and Fifth Avenue to the Main Line.

At JWH Boutique (the shop name is made up from her initials, backwards) in Wayne, the lifelong fashionista recently fulfilled her dream of opening her own outpost for one-of-a-kind selections of clothing, jewelry, and art.

She personally curates her collection from shows around the world and has access to designers who give her 'exclusive' status to carry their lines - like Australia's Camilla, and 'Project Runway's' Caycee Black.

JWH Boutique | Facebook | Instagram

209 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

610-321-3434