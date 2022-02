Jycir Carrington

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a violent home invasion.According to police, there is an active criminal warrant for 19-year-old Jycir Carrington, of Coatesville, for an October 2021 home invasion robbery.Anyone with information about Carrington's whereabouts is asked to call police.Additional information about the home invasion was not made available.