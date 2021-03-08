FYI Philly

Kampar Kitchen brings culturally diverse chefs together for new culinary platform

By Natalie Jason
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- COVID-19 has devastated chefs and restaurants, causing hardship and closings throughout the area.

Chef Ange Branca had to close her James Beard-nominated restaurant Sate Kampar in May. Her new 'pivot venture' is considered unique -- even among her fellow chefs.

Kampar Kitchen is a way to have a rotating group of diverse chefs cook and sell the cuisines of their culture every week, offering them a new platform for their creations, and customers an opportunity to try some new foods.

Orders are cooked and picked up at a large kitchen space in The Bok Building.

A different chef is featured every day, and the cuisines are like a culinary tour around the world.

Ruth Nakaar makes West African specialties, John Paul has a unique take on Filipino food, Chris Paul cooks items from his homeland of Haiti, Joy Parham does soul food on Sundays, Jacob Trihn makes Vietnamese and Chinese dishes, Cote Tapia Marmugi offers vegetarian versions of dishes from her childhood in Chile, Melissa Fernando makes Sri Lankan food, and Ange does specialties from her native Malaysia.


Kampar Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
1901 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia PA 19148
610-416-0137
