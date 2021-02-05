Sports

Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid and assistant Chiefs coach, involved in multi-car crash

By Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son and is son Britt Reid, linebacker coach, after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team's outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday night that has left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, according to a team statement and the police report.

According to an incident report provided by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department police, a car ran out of gas on an on-ramp to Interstate 435 in Kansas City on Thursday night. After the driver called relatives for help, a second car arrived, also parking on the on-ramp.

According to the police report, a third car, which Kansas City television station KSHB says was driven by Britt Reid, then came along and struck first the left front of the disabled vehicle and then slammed into the rear of the second vehicle, where the 5-year-old child was in the backseat along with a 4-year-old child, who also was taken to by ambulance to an area hospital but with non-life threatening injuries.

The station said Reid admitted to police he was driving the car, according to a search warrant.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the Chiefs said in a statement Friday. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

None of the persons involved in the multi-car accident are identified by name in the police report.

The driver of the third car received non-life threatening injuries and was being investigated for impairment, according to police.

The driver of the disabled vehicle was inside the car at the time of the first collision but was not injured, the police report said, and the driver of the second vehicle and a front-seat adult passenger also were not injured.

Reid was scheduled to leave with the Chiefs on Saturday for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.
